Ballistic evidence leads to attempted murder arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Winchester earlier this year.

In April 2019 officers were called to the 1600 block of Winchester Road where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach and legs. The victim told police that two men armed with guns approached him and immediately began firing without saying a word. They then ran away from the scene.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical. He survived his injuries, police said.

Several months later Matthew Williams was arrested in connection to an unrelated incident. Authorities said the gun that was in his possession at the time of his arrest was the same one used during the Winchester shooting.

Officers then showed the Winchester shooting victim a picture of the suspect and he confirmed that Williams was involved.

Williams was charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.