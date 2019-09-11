× Vehicular homicide charge filed after fatal accident at Lamar, Democrat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver involved in a deadly accident at Lamar and Democrat has been charged with vehicular homicide.

According to police, Kendrick McVay was traveling southbound on Lamar on Tuesday when he ran a red light and struck Jeremy Wilson’s car as he was trying to make a left turn. The impact of the crash killed Wilson.

Authorities reportedly found three crack pipes and a partially consumed bottle of alcohol in the suspect’s car.

McVay was also charged with disregarding a red light, driving under the influence, failure to yield right of way causing death, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.