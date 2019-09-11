West Memphis election results

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for attempted murder

Posted 7:45 am, September 11, 2019, by

Kobie Kelly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man wanted in connection to a recent attempted murder was arrested this week by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Kobie Kelly was also charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, employment of a firearm with intend to commit a felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to police, Kelly and the victim were involved in an argument after he cheated on her. She then told him to get out and that’s when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her several times.

Authorities said the victim’s daughters witnessed the shooting.

 

