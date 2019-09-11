× The Mid-South, nation remembers 9/11 attacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s become a solemn and sacred ritual in the United States each September 11 — pausing for part of the day to remember the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93.

Demonstrating the enduring legacy of that day in 2001, here are some of the places holding observances around the United States on the 18th anniversary of 9/11:

National Events

National September 11 Memorial & Museum

The most shocking images and loss of life came at the World Trade Center complex.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum opened in 2014 in the same location and today is the main national gathering site documenting the events of 9/11.

Starting at 8:40 a.m. ET Wednesday, the memorial and museum will host its annual commemoration ceremony for family members of the victims of the 2001 attack as well as a 1993 attack.

While the public isn’t invited, you can watch the ceremony live on the museum’s Facebook page or on 911memorial.org/live.

And public is invited to the Tribute in Light that will shine upward from the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, which will be open until midnight. The museum’s website says “the lights will be on beginning at sunset on September 11 and will fade away at dawn on September 12.”

Washington, D.C., area

At the Pentagon, 184 people were killed when hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 was crashed into the building, the potent symbol of US military might.

From 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be a private ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial for survivors and families of those who were killed. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend. The public can visit the memorial after the ceremony is concluded

Shanksville, Pennsylvania

Thanks to bravery of passengers on Flight 93, the fourth hijacked airline never made it to Washington and instead crashed into a field near Shanksville.

At 9:45 a.m., the annual remembrance will be held at the Flight 93 memorial site. US Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak.

Local Events

9/11 Run

A 9/11 Heroes Run starts at 4 p.m. and finishes up around 9 p.m.

Volunteer Memphis meal stops/ clean up

Multiple organizations including Volunteer Memphis, Leadership Memphis, the Memphis City Council and the Indian Community of Greater Memphis will be honoring our local first responders and military through service. A recognition ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. at City Hall-Council Chambers followed by several meal stops throughout the day.

Meal Stops: 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Appling Farms Station6850 Appling Farms Parkway

Crump Station949 E. H. Crump

Old Allen Station3633 New Allen Road

North Main Station444 N. Main Street

Tillman Station340 Tillman

Airways Station2234 Truitt St

Mt. Moriah Station2602 Mt. Moriah

Raines Station791 E. Raines Road

Ridgeway Station3840 Ridgeway Road

Traffic Office1925 Union Avenue

MPD Emergency Communication Bureau79 S. Flicker

MPD Training Academy4371 O.K. Robertson Road /Academy Rd

Firearms Training Unit4399 O.K. Robertson Road / Academy Rd

MPD Headquarters170 North Main Street

City of Memphis Fire – Cluster Stations: Battalion 1 (Station 1)211 Jackson Ave Battalion 2 (Station 4)1460 N. Second St Battalion 3 (Station 20)2034 S. Lauderdale Battalion 4 (Station 58)8395 Dexter Battalion 5 (Station 17)611 National Battalion 6 (Station 22)2960 Lamar Battalion 7 (Station 21)550 S. Mendenhall Battalion 8 (Station 34)3909 Knight Arnold Battalion 9 (Station 38)4715 S. Horn Lake Battalion 10 (Station 53)5881 E. Raines Battalion 11 (Station 47)3510 Colema Fire Training Academy4340 Academy Dr Fire Admin/ HQ65 S. Front St. Shelby County Sheriff Offices Sub Station and Training Academy



Military Park Clean-Up Events: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Vietnam War Memorial ParkHighway 51 at N. Watkins, 4035 Thomas

Overton Park1914 Poplar Avenue

Medal of Honor Park3751 Park Lake Drive

U.S. Coast Guard area2 A.W. Willis Ave

The Spanish American Way MemorialCentral Avenue

Army & Navy ParkS. 2nd Street

Fletcher Creek ParkDexter Rd., Cordova, TN

Harry C. Pierotti ParkRamill Rd., Memphis

Millington Flag Raising

The North Shelby VFW Post 7175 in Millington will host a memorial flag raising at 8 a.m. at 4681 Cuba-Millington Road. A breakfast buffet will be available after the ceremony.

9/11 Parade

The Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department and the Holly Springs Fire Department will be putting together a parade to honor the fire and police responders on 9/11. It will start at the multipurpose buildings in Holly Springs at 8 a.m.

Southaven First Responders Appreciation Lunch

A first responder appreciation lunch will be held at Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Goodman Road from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Lunch will be catered by Memphis Barbecue Co.