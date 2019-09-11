× Sheriff: Body of 2-year-old boy missing in river recovered

TUNICA, Miss. — The body of a missing 2-year-old boy had been recovered, three days after he slipped into the Mississippi River with his sister and a family member, Tunica County authorities said Wednesday.

The body was spotted by a helicopter, floating 10 miles from the crash site, Sheriff KC Hamp said. The body matched the description of Cortez Moore, although official identification has not been made.

“Although this is a sad occasion the family is rejoicing,” Hamp said.

Cortez was the last of the three victims to be located.

Symphony Wilson, 29, the driver of the Chevrolet Suburban that lost control and went into the water Sunday, was located Monday inside that SUV.

Fiver-year-old Brenilah Moore was found the next day.

Authorities don’t yet know what may have happened to cause Wilson to lose control of the vehicle with two children inside as she dropped off a family member to work at a casino on the way to church.