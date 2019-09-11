× Second suspect accused in McDonald’s carjacking arrested, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect accused of being involved in a carjacking at a local McDonald’s last month has been arrested.

Camron Guy was taken into custody on Tuesday, September 10, after police say he and another suspect carjacked and robbed two teenagers at the McDonald’s located at 3363 Austin Peay Highway. The victims said the suspects pointed a gun at them and demanded both their phones and the vehicle before taking off.

Two days later officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Sinclair and Burdette. From there they were able to identify Guy as one of the suspects.

He was arrested and charged with carjacking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

In the police report authorities also said they arrested a second suspect but that individual did not appear in the jail system when we checked. That could indicate that the second suspect is a minor or charges are still pending.