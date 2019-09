× Person critically injured after car hits train in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after an accident involving a car and a train in East Memphis.

At about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the scene at South Goodlett and Southern Avenue where a vehicle collided with a train.

One occupant of the vehicle was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police have released any additional information yet.