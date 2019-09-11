Memphis man shot by Nashville police after allegedly ramming cars, hitting officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police say a Nashville officer shot at a Memphis man after he was hit by the man's car in Nashville’s entertainment district.

Police in downtown Nashville were flagged down at 12:30 a.m. Saturday and told that a man was waving a gun in his car.

Pasquala Walls, 30, of Memphis, was the driver of a Chrysler 300 and was reported to be driving erratically and displaying a handgun as he drove through a downtown entertainment district packed with pedestrians, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Middle Tennessee.

When officers ordered Walls out of the car, he allegedly accelerated and began crossing traffic lanes and ramming other cars.

Police say the car struck Sgt. Kris Delap, who fired at least once, wounding the driver.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Walls jumped from the vehicle and ran, but was captured by citizens and held until he was taken into police custody.

Police said Walls was hospitalized in critical condition. Delap was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Walls was previously convicted of felony controlled substance crimes in Shelby County and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.