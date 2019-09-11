× Man indicted for shooting that left victims dead in car outside Crosstown Concourse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was indicted in connection to a May 2018 shooting that left two victims dead in a car outside the Crosstown Concourse.

Jarmon Smith, 24, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of the employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The incident on May 6, 2018, started around 9:30 p.m. that night on North Cleveland near North Watkins. Smith’s vehicle pulled alongside another, and he fired multiple shots into the other car, according to the indictment.

Dejaun Hill, 18, and DeAndre Rogers, 18, were both killed. The two deceased and four other critically injured victims, with ages ranging from 14 to 22, were found in their car outside of the Crosstown Concourse.

Witnesses on the scene at the time said they heard about 13 gunshots and a loud boom, which seemed to be from a car accident that followed the shooting.

Smith is being held on a $2 million bond.