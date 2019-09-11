× Man arrested after shooting into crowd at auto shop, calls victim to apologize

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of shooting into a crowd of people outside an auto repair shop nearly a month ago was finally arrested.

Jermaine Byers is now behind bars, a month after police said he pulled the trigger of a high-powered rifle, hit one man and put others in danger at a southeast Memphis auto shop at Winchester and South Goodlett.

The 41-year-old is now facing several charges, the most serious being attempted first degree murder.

Detectives said Byers went to the shop after arguing about a cell phone with a man hours before. You can still see bullet hole after bullet hole showing the path Byers allegedly took while trying to hit the man he was squabbling with.

Unfortunately, another man was hit. The victim is a father of nine.

He didn’t want to show his face, but he did show WREG, and he said the wound, just inches from his heart, is a reminder of that frightful day.

“Yeah, it hurt, but I’m okay,” he said.

Just as shocking, the victim didn’t go to the hospital after being shot, instead he stayed on the scene to give police the bullet that could have claimed his life.

The victim said the accused Byers actually called about a week later apologizing, saying the bullet wasn’t meant for that victim. Still, Byers will have to answer for the very violent attack

The victim said as Byers ran away, he fell, causing the rifle to continue firing in all directions and putting even more people in harms way.

Byers will face a judge Thursday. In addition to attempted first degree murder, Byers is also charged with possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and being a felon in possession of a weapon.