× Live at 9: Mayor Strickland, MLGW scams, The Links, Incorporated & Watercooler Wednesday

Interview with Mayor Jim Strickland

From developments in Frayser to MATA funding, some changes could be on the horizon for the city of Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland stopped by Live at 9 to give us his thoughts on that and more.

Consumer Alert: MLGW scams

An alert for Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers here in the Mid-South. The utility company said they're seeing an uptick in variety of scams all while posing as MLGW representatives. Joseph Byrd with MLGW shared details on these schemes to help keep you safe.

The Links, Incorporated

The Links, Incorporated is a group of local professional women who serve the community in a variety of different ways. Vanecia Kimbrow and Gale Jones Carson joined us to talk about what they are up to and how you can get involved.

Watercooler Wednesday

Are you hoarding up to $1 billion worth of unused items in your home? We talked about that plus a heartwarming story from the University of Tennessee on Watercooler Wednesday.