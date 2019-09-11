Former Mississippi State star and Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram to miss the rest of the season

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Defensive back Johnathan Abram #24 of the Oakland Raiders during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram will be placed on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder in the season opener.

Abram was injured in the first half Monday night against the Denver Broncos. He finished the game but will need to undergo surgery on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season.

Abram sent out a message on Twitter on Wednesday, saying “it’s all about perseverance.”

The Raiders were counting on Abram to be a key part of a revamped defense after drafting him 27th overall in April with the pick acquired from Dallas in last year’s trade for Amari Cooper.

