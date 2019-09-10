WREG special to highlight the Southern Heritage Classic

WREG is celebrating the 30th year for the Southern Heritage Classic, a Memphis tradition where two historically black universities meet at the Liberty Bowl for an all out battle on the gridiron.

But before the big day, WREG is giving you an insider’s look at what goes on behind the scenes ahead of this weekend’s events, and there’s a whole lot more than just a football game!

WREG’s Marybeth Conley and Alex Coleman interview Fred Jones, the founder of the classic, about what it takes to put on the classic each and every year.

Then we’ll take a trip to Tennessee State University and Jackson State University for an exhilarating look at how their respective marching bands – “Sonic Boom of the South” and “Aristocrat of Bands”– prepares for the big game.

And what would a Memphis special be without an in-depth look at all things BBQ? We’ll share Cozy Corner’s game day tradition and why this day is so special.

The Southern Heritage Classic special airs Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m.

