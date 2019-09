NEW YORK — An adorable (and now viral) video of two toddlers has social media melting.

The video shows Maxwell and Finnegan running excitedly down the sidewalk with outstretched arms after spotting each other in their Washington Heights neighborhood. The two boys meet and instantly give the other a hug.

Maxwell’s father told WLNY that the boys live about a block from each other and are best buds. He even called them “partners in crime.”