Three Arkansas students charged with bringing guns to school

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Three students are facing charges after allegedly bringing guns to their school in Helena-West Helena.

Officers responded to KIPP Delta Public School around 10 a.m. Tuesday for a report that students were in possession of handguns. They found three students at the school who each had a gun.

Derek Carlock, 18, is charged with possession of a handgun on school property.

A 17-year-old student is charged with possession of a handgun on school property, defacing firearms and theft of property (a handgun). A 16-year-old student is charged with possession of a handgun on school property.

WREG is not identifying the juveniles in this case.

The two juveniles will be held in the Craighead County juvenile facility, and Carlock will be in the Lee County Jail.