Police: Suspects attack man, call him racial slurs over shoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after police say they used racial slurs against another man during an attempted robbery.

The victim told police that on September 2 he was walking through a parking garage at 110 Peabody Place when Joshua Matheny, Michael Matheny and Christopfer Elder approached him. They reportedly told the man that they had just stolen a pair of shoes from another black man and they were about to take his as well.

During this interaction, they also allegedly called the man a racial slur.

The victim stated that one of the men did have a pair of shoes in his hand, making him believe they were about to rob him.

That’s when the suspects demanded he take off his shoes. However, before he could respond the victim was reportedly punched in the face and a fight broke out.

The victim said the men continued to call him various racial slurs during the attack.

Police said the victim sustained a large cut on his lip that required 10 stitches.

All three suspects were arrested this week and charged with attempted robbery and civil rights intimidation.