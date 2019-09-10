× Police: Man accused of firing shots into local Checker’s restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he fired shots into a local Checker’s restaurant, sending employees running for their lives.

On July 12, 2019, officers were called to the Mount Moriah location after shots were reportedly fired. When they arrived on the scene, employees said it all started when the suspect approached the window yelling at them that they “better not spit” in his food.

They told the man they wouldn’t but that didn’t seem to appease him, they said. That’s when the suspect reportedly pulled out a silver handgun and fired several shots into the business.

There were seven employees inside the building at the time, but no one was hurt.

Several days later, investigators said they received a tip that the same gun used in the shooting had also been used in a domestic incident involving a man named Altavious McSwine. Surveillance video from the restaurant was pulled and officers said the Checker’s suspect matched McSwine’s description.

An employee later confirmed that the suspect was in fact McSwine, police said.

He was arrested on Monday and charged with seven counts of aggravated assault.