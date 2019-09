× MHP: Several people injured following school bus crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. — A school bus was involved in an accident early Tuesday morning in Benton County, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol told WREG’s Melissa Moon said the bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash which happened at Highway 72 and Hopewell Crossing. The bus reportedly rolled over.

They also confirmed there were several injuries, but didn’t go into details.

WREG is working to learn more.