Live at 9: Shelby County Youth Advocacy Center, suicide prevention, Chef Franco & Keith Sykes

The Shelby County Youth Advocacy Center

At-risk young people in Shelby County have a new ally that aims to decrease the number of children who come in contact with the juvenile justice system. The Shelby County Youth Advocacy Center offers help to children ages 12 to 17 and doesn’t involve law enforcement.

Altha Stewart stopped by to discuss how it works.

Suicide prevention and veterans

September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Department of Veteran's Affairs works to help those who've served in our military and are in crisis. The Memphis VA Medical Center now has a new program called Finding the Way to Zero that aims to be there for the men and women who have served our country.

Retired Colonel David Dunning joined us to talk about their efforts.

Cooking with Chef Franco

Every now and again we all decide to treat ourselves and what better way to do that than with some delicious dessert? Chef Franco from Franco's Italy joined us with a taste of the sweet life!

Tiramisu Bomba

Makes approx. 6 Bomba plus

Ingredients:

6 egg yolks

1 ¼ cups white sugar

1 ¼ cups mascarpone cheese

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

2 packages lady fingers (approx. 24 lady fingers total)

¼ cup Kahlua

6 ounces of espresso or very strong coffee (cooled)

Garnish

1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder (dust)

Whipped Cream

Fresh raspberries

For Bomba shell

Silicone pastry brush

Bomba molds* (3”- 4” half sphere)

1-8oz package good quality semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

Melt all but ¼ cup of the chips over a double boiler or mixing bowl placed on top of a pan of boiling water. When chocolate is melted and fairly liquid, add the remaining chips to temper the chocolate and stir until smooth.

Use a silicone pastry brush to spread the chocolate evenly over the Bomba mold to create a thin shell. Refrigerate immediately to harden the chocolate.

To make the Tiramisu

Place a mixing bowl into the freezer 30 minutes prior to adding the whipping the cream. Combine egg yolks and sugar in the top of a double boiler. If you don’t have a double boiler, boil water and place another pan on top. Reduce heat to low.

Continuously stir the egg yolks and sugar for about 10 minutes This is known as coddling which gently cooks the eggs yet allows them to remain creamy. After 10 minutes of stirring the mixture should be velvety and pale yellow in color; remove the mixture from heat. Let it cool for a bit and then use a hand to slightly aerate and thicken the mixture. Add the mascarpone to the whipped yolk-sugar mixture and blend to combine ingredients thoroughly. Set aside.

Take your chilled bowl out of fridge; add the whipping cream and whip until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the whipped cream into yolk-sugar mixture (you have now made a classic zabaglione cream!) and remove Bomba shells from the refrigerator.

To make Tiramisu Bomba

Place a heaping tablespoon of the Zabaglione cream into the bottom of a Bomba shell. Dip each side and end of the Lady Finger (do not split) into the espresso/Kahlua mixture and place 2-3 dipped Lady Fingers onto the cream and fill the rest of the Bomba shell with cream, leaving approx. ¼ “ below the top edge.

Place the Bomba into the freezer for at least 2 hours. Optional: after freezing you can fill in the bottom with additional melted chocolate to seal but this is not necessary.

To Serve

10 minutes prior to serving: Place 3-4 dipped Lady Fingers onto a serving plate. Remove the Bomba from the freezer and carefully unmold, placing the open bottom on to the lady fingers. When ready to serve: drizzle Lady Fingers with a bit more Kahlua and garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and 3-4 fresh raspberries. Lightly dust with cocoa powder

Note: Use remaining ingredients to make a small 2 layer Tiramisu cake!

For cake

Place a layer of dipped Lady Fingers into glass cake pan or wrapped pan as shown. Top with a layer of the cream mixture then lady fingers and finally the top layer of cream. Smooth the cream and dust the cake with cocoa powder. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 3 hours (or overnight for the absolute best taste!)

Music with Keith Sykes

One local organization works to bring people together for a positive change right in our own backyard. Now Campaign Nonviolence Memphis plans to take those efforts to another level by inviting some of the city's most talented artists to help raise awareness for nonviolence training in Shelby County schools.

Paul Crum and musician Keith Sykes were here to talk about that on Live at 9.