Driver bumps into car, runs over woman while waiting in Memphis fast food drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was just trying to order food ended up on the ground in pain at a fast food restaurant near the University of Memphis.

Police said the woman was badly injured by an angry driver who hit her car, then hit her when she got out to assess the damage.

The victim said she has no idea who that driver was and definitely doesn’t know why things turned so violent. What she does know: the driver just kept going and never came back.

The 27-year-old was too upset to be identified, but she said that late night run for fast food turned into a nightmare quickly.

“In a night, my life changed,” she said. “It hurt my soul.”

She says she was in the Wendy’s drive thru on South Highland near the U of M when a woman driving a red Nissan pulled in behind her and started bumping the back of her car.

“I don’t know if she’s impatient,” the victim said. “I don’t know why.”

Bewildered and scared by what was happening she said she started turning to get out of line and out of the way, but things only got worse from there.

“And she slams into my passenger side,” the victim said. “I get out the car in shock. Next thing you know, she runs dead into me. I flip in the air and fall on my face.”

As she was lying on the ground, the driver sped off.

“I was covered in the blood,” the victim said.

The chaos left her with painful injuries, and on top of that, she said her car isn’t drive-able, and she doesn’t have insurance to get it fixed.

“I can’t work,” she said. “I don’t know how I’m going to pay my rent.”

The incident happened two weeks ago, but police just posted pictures of that red Nissan on social media Monday, hoping someone will recognize the car.

The victim hopes the car gets recognized, too.

“She needs to pay for the damage that she caused,” the victim said. “For no reason. I don’t understand.”

She wants to understand, and so do investigators.

If you recognize that Nissan, or if you know anything else about this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.