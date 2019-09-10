City demolished apartments on Tillman for new development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Binghampton apartment complex designated as a slum was demolished Tuesday, and city leaders say it will be replaced with something better.

Tillman Cove Apartments were acquired by the city last year. Demolition is supported through the newly created Memphis Community Catalyst Fund, which is
a dedicated fund aimed at improvements around “anchor neighborhoods” identified in the city’s Memphis 3.0 plan.

Developers Elmington Capital have proposed a mix of market-rate and affordable housing for the site.

