Body of one missing child recovered from Mississippi River

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The body of one of the children missing after a vehicle plunged into the Mississippi River in Tunica County this weekend was recovered Tuesday.

Tunica County authorities said the body of the 5-year-old girl was found at 1:46 p.m., about 50 feet from the vehicle.

A 2-year-old boy is still missing. Search operations will continue until dark, authorities said.

The body of 29-year-old Symphony Wilson, the driver of the vehicle, was recovered Monday evening.

Authorities have not officially identified either of the bodies found, but family members earlier identified the children as Brenilah Moore and Cortez Moore.

Family members said Wilson was dropping off the mother of the children to work at the Fitz Casino when she somehow lost control and went into the river.