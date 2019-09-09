× Unlicensed bounty hunter arrested after allegedly firing at unarmed man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man working with a bounty hunter to apprehend a fugitive ended up in jail himself Sunday.

Police say Algon Thomas, who isn’t licensed as a bounty hunter, was with an actual bounty hunter at the McDonald’s on Winchester at Millbranch.

There, they had set up a meeting to buy a gun from Antavious Boyd, who they told police was wanted on several warrants.

Boyd allegedly brought two men with him, and that’s when the trouble started.

Police say Thomas took a gun from one of Boyd’s friends and then started firing at him as he ran away.

Thomas initially told police that the victim was shooting at him, but police say he changed his story when they showed him cell phone video contradicting it.

Thomas allegedly told police he lied to them because he wasn’t licensed.

The bounty hunter told police that Thomas does undercover security for him, but Thomas’ mother told WREG that she thought her son worked at a restaurant.

He was charged with aggravated assault and was released from jail Monday evening after posting bond.