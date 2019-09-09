× Police: Shooting suspect claims victim broke into his home first

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have been released after a man showed up at a local Dixie Queen with a gunshot wound to the backside.

According to police, officers were called to the restaurant located at 5760 Mount Moriah Road on Saturday, September 7, after a man drove himself there seeking help for a gunshot wound.

The injured man told authorities he was on Encino Cove when Odarius Guest shot him.

The following day Guest arrived at the police station to make a statement. He claimed that the injured man had actually broken into his home, placing him in fear for his life.

Guest stated that he decided to give chase as the other man was running from the home and eventually opened fire.

The injured man has not been charged with a crime as of early Monday morning.

Guest was charged with a felony count of reckless endangerment.