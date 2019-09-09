× Ole Miss’ Sanogo to have surgery on broken ankle

OXFORD– Ole Miss’ SEC opening win over Arkansas, coming at a huge price.

Star linebacker MoMo Sanogo will have surgery on a broken ankle and will be out for at least the next ten weeks. That’s a mid November return for Ole Miss’ leading tackler last year.

Sanogo injured on a special teams play when he was rolled up by his own teammate, less than a minute into Saturday’s game.