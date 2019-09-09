Ole Miss’ Sanogo to have surgery on broken ankle

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 07: MoMo Sanogo #46 of the Mississippi Rebels waves as he is carted off the field during the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

OXFORD– Ole Miss’ SEC opening win over Arkansas, coming at a huge price.

Star linebacker MoMo Sanogo will have surgery on a broken ankle and will be out for at least the next ten weeks.  That’s a mid November return for Ole Miss’ leading tackler last year.

Sanogo injured on a special teams play when he was rolled up by his own teammate, less than a minute into Saturday’s game.

