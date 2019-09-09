× Mississippi governor signs extradition for accused Walmart gunman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The governor of Mississippi has signed extradition papers for the man charged with killing two people in a Southaven Walmart in July.

Martez Abram, a former employee who had been fired from that Walmart, is accused of killing a manager and employee and injuring a police officer July 30.

Abram was injured in the chaotic incident and was taken to a hospital in Memphis.

Gov. Phil Bryant signed the warrant and sent it to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed, a spokesperson for the city of Southaven said Monday. Lee must sign the order because Abram is held in Tennessee, but will return to Mississippi to face charges.

Abram has another extradition court date on Sept. 13 in Shelby County court.