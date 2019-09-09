× Memphis officer charged with DUI after East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was charged with DUI, public intoxication and reckless driving after he allegedly drove into a column at an East Memphis gas station while he was off duty Saturday, MPD said.

Thomas Berryhill was relieved of duty pending an investigation. MPD said Berryhill had been employed by the department in August 1993.

Officers responded Saturday evening to a crash at 1829 Kirby Parkway near Poplar. Police say Berryhill had driven over a concrete parking barrier and hit a column on the building.

Berryhill told officers he struck the column because he had been driving from Florida, and told police he had eye issues and tried to hold his eyes open with his fingers during a sobriety test, according to a police statement.

Police say he did not perform a field sobriety test as instructed, and results of a blood test are still pending.

Court records show Berryhill was released on his own recognizance.