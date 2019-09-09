MATA to offer 25 cent rides as Code Orange Ozone Advisory goes active for the Mid-South

Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Posted 5:24 am, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25AM, September 9, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  The Shelby County Health Department has issued an Air Quality Alert for the Memphis metro area on Monday.

According to the department, the air quality has been deemed Code Orange, meaning that ozone levels in the metro area will exceed air quality standards.

High ozone levels can cause nose, eye, throat and lung irritation, and aggravate existing conditions. The health department said sensitive groups — like people with asthma and other respiratory problems — should avoid being outside.

They’re also advising people to carpool or use mass transit.

To help get people out of the heat, MATA said it will only cost 25 cents to ride on Monday.

