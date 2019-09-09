Fred Jones honored with street name ahead of Saturday’s Southern Heritage Classic

Posted 8:54 pm, September 9, 2019, by

Fred Jones walks during a ceremony for the newly renamed Fred Jones Way near the Liberty Bowl on Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fred Jones, the founder of the Southern Heritage Classic football game, was honored with a newly renamed street near the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The city dedicated Fred Jones Way on Monday. This is the first event of a weeklong celebration.

The Southern Heritage Classic highlights the culture and contributions of two historically black universities, Tennessee State and Jackson State.

The game is Saturday, but Tuesday night at 6:30, watch WREG News Channel 3 to see a special preview and behind the scenes look at the fanfare and fame of the game.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.