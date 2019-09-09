× Fred Jones honored with street name ahead of Saturday’s Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fred Jones, the founder of the Southern Heritage Classic football game, was honored with a newly renamed street near the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The city dedicated Fred Jones Way on Monday. This is the first event of a weeklong celebration.

The Southern Heritage Classic highlights the culture and contributions of two historically black universities, Tennessee State and Jackson State.

The game is Saturday, but Tuesday night at 6:30, watch WREG News Channel 3 to see a special preview and behind the scenes look at the fanfare and fame of the game.