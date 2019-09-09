× FedEx ships relief supplies to hurricane victims in Bahamas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based FedEx is doing what it can to help those in the Bahamas after the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

Monday, the shipping giant loaded up about 56,000 pounds of relief supplies to head to the islands.

They’re carrying medicines, medical supplies, water filtration systems, hygiene kits and a mobile health facility, all from non-profit partners FedEx works with.

‘We’re just hoping to somehow help them rebuild their lives the best we can,” said Bonny Harrison with FedEx. “They have certainly experienced incredible devastation and this is one small thing we can do to help to try and them rebuild, and that’s again part of our delivering for good.”

The relief delivery from FedEx should land in Nassau on Monday evening. From there, it goes to the non-profit partners to be dispersed to those who need it.