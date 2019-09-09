Detectives search for suspect in Parkway Village double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are combing a Parkway Village apartment complex for fresh clues in the deaths of two people.

Police say they know who did it, but don't know where the suspect is hiding.

Ciro Terron says his family has been destroyed. In June 2018 someone shot and killed 47-year-old Alba Samoya and 45-year-old Fidencio de la Cruz in the Villa at Willow Creek apartments.

Homicide detectives found de la Cruz's body face down in the parking lot, shot multiple times. Officers were canvassing the area for more victims when they found Samoya.

Her body was discovered just a few inches from her daughter's apartment. Officers say she was likely trying to get away from her attacker.

Investigators quickly developed 39-year-old Herlis Alcantera as a suspect in both murders.

Detectives says alcantera is also samoya 's ex boyfriend, family members says the couple had a history of violence. Police says Alcantera is extremely jealous.

"When the victims were last seen they were together near the daughter's apartment visiting, having a beer, we believe he make have come up, seen them, thought something was wrong, got angry and shot them both," a detective said.

Witnesses say Alcantera flashed a gun at her the day before the murder, and months before.

He has a warrant for his arrest for multiple counts of aggravated assault for a incident that occured a couple months earlier when he fired shots at Samoya, her daughter and one of the grandchildren.

Officers says Alcantera should be considered armed and dangerous and could be hiding out with family in the Memphis or north Mississippi area.

If you know where 39-year-old Herlis Alcantara is hiding, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.