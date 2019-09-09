× Bill Hagerty officially launches campaign for U.S. Senate seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has officially launched his campaign for Tennessee’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Hagerty made the announcement on Twitter early Monday morning.

“If you’re looking for a conservative family man with real experience who will stand with President @realDonaldTrump, we’re running this campaign for you. #TNSen,” Hagerty tweeted.

State Department officials announced in July that the 59-year-old Republican would resign later that month. He served in the diplomatic post for nearly two years.

President Donald Trump announced in a tweet that Hagerty was leaving the embassy to launch a Senate bid and that Hagerty would have his complete endorsement. The seat is being vacated by outgoing U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who has announced he won’t seek reelection.