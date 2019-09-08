× One dead, one injured after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot Saturday afternoon in North Memphis, and one of those people later died at the hospital.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Crockett. Two people were located shot and taken to Regional One Hospital.

One shooting victim was listed as non-critical, and the other victim died at the hospital.

Police have not made any arrests, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.