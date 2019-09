× Child accidentally shoots self in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child accidentally shot his or herself Saturday afternoon in a Whitehaven home, Memphis Police said.

Police said initial information suggests the child’s gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted in the 700 block of Farris Circle.

The child is in non-critical condition.

Police have not said how old the child is or if anyone will face charges in this incident.