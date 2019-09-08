Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Body of missing Oxford man found under bridge in Lafayette County

Posted 10:51 am, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24AM, September 8, 2019

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. — The Oxford Police Department says that a man’s body was found under a bridge in Lafayette County.

According to Oxford police, the Oxford Police Department and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near the Yocona River on Hwy 7 South. They made the scene at around 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Family members identified the body as Homer Myers.

Myers’s family had reported him missing on Monday, August 26. They told Oxford police that they had last seen Myers at his home on Saturday, August 24, at around 11 p.m.

The Lafayette County Coroner’s Office has taken Myers’s body to be examined by the state Medical Examiner’s Officer in Jackson.

Oxford police say that they will release more information after the autopsy has been conducted.

