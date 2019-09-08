× Authorities search for woman, two children after car crashes into river in Tunica

TUNICA CO., Miss. — Authorities in Tunica County are conducting a search after a car with a woman and two children inside crashed into the river.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning between the Fitz Casino and Tunica River Park.

Authorities say Symphony Wilson, 29, and a 5-year-old female and 2-year-old male were inside of a gray Chevy Suburban when it crashed.

Multiple agencies are currently on the scene conducting a search, including the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Diving Unit and Search & Rescue Unit. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says additional search units are being notified to assist in the search.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.