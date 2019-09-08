Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Authorities search for woman, two children after car crashes into river in Tunica

Posted 1:36 pm, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:39PM, September 8, 2019

TUNICA CO., Miss. — Authorities in Tunica County are conducting a search after a car with a woman and two children inside crashed into the river.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning between the Fitz Casino and Tunica River Park.

Authorities say Symphony Wilson, 29, and a 5-year-old female and 2-year-old male were inside of a gray Chevy Suburban when it crashed.

Multiple agencies are currently on the scene conducting a search, including the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Diving Unit and Search & Rescue Unit. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says additional search units are being notified to assist in the search.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.