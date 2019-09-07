× Water main break in Germantown knocks out service to homes

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A water main break in Germantown is causing a service interruption to homes and blocking part of an intersection, city officials said Saturday morning.

The rupture is on Farmington Boulevard east of Allenby Road, and affects homes along Farmington between Allenby and Corbin. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The city says water service to all homes is expected to be restored by 11 a.m. The damage was likely related to a pressure surge after a power outage hit the Southern Avenue Water treatment Plant.

Once service is restored, customers are encouraged to let water run for a few minutes to flush their system.