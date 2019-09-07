Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Southaven police investigate road rage shooting

Posted 11:12 am, September 7, 2019, by

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Police Department is investigating a road rage shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to city officials, the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. in the “Horn Lake/I-55 area on Goodman Road”.

Authorities say that the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal argument when the suspect fired shots at the victim.

The victim’s finger was injured, but officials could not confirm whether or not the injury was caused by a bullet.

The suspect fled the scene. Authorities say he was last seen traveling eastbound on Goodman in a white Nissan car.

At this time, the suspect has not been located, and the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.