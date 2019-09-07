× Southaven police investigate road rage shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Police Department is investigating a road rage shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to city officials, the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. in the “Horn Lake/I-55 area on Goodman Road”.

Authorities say that the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal argument when the suspect fired shots at the victim.

The victim’s finger was injured, but officials could not confirm whether or not the injury was caused by a bullet.

The suspect fled the scene. Authorities say he was last seen traveling eastbound on Goodman in a white Nissan car.

At this time, the suspect has not been located, and the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.