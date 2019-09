× One shot at Dixie Queen on Mount Moriah

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition Saturday after a shooting at a Dixie Queen in Fox Meadows.

Officers responded to 5740 Mount Moriah Extended around 6 p.m.

They say one male was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

Police are on scene at the Dixie Queen on Mt. Moriah. A witness told me someone was shot. Still working to gather details from MPD. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/vfhB5WGQ7M — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) September 7, 2019