Family: South Memphis shooting was over a dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday in South Memphis.

According to witnesses, the shooting happened on Charjean Road around noon. The victim’s status has not been confirmed.

A family member of the victim said she heard gun shots and came outside to find her family member had been shot.

The person said it began with an argument over a dog.

According to that family member as well as other residents in the area, the shooting happened after an altercation occurred between neighbors. The family member said she believes the victim was shot trying to de-escalate the situation.