Mississippi man charged after road rage shooting in Hickory Hill

Posted 9:28 am, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29AM, September 7, 2019

Torrence Townsend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was charged with attempted murder Friday after a road rage shooting at a Hickory Hill intersection in February.

Torrence Townsend, 23, of Holly Springs is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

The victims, a husband and wife, were at Apple Tree Drive and Hickory Hill Road on Feb. 28 when they let another driver pull into traffic in front of them from a Walmart gas station, partially blocking the roadway, according to a police statement.

That’s when police say Townsend pulled up next to the couple in a black SUV and exchanged words with them through their window.

When the couple rolled up their window, police say Townsend opened fire on them with a handgun, striking the woman. She told her husband she couldn’t breathe and began coughing up blood.

The husband jumped a curb in his vehicle and flagged down a police officer who was working a vehicle crash nearby at Hickory Hill and Knight Arnold.

Police say Townsend was taken into custody in an investigation by ATF agents on June 7. A weapon found with him was traced to the Hickory Hill shooting and he was identified by the victim in a photo lineup.

