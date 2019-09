× Man injured in Southaven road-rage shooting

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A man was injured in a road rage shooting Saturday morning on Goodman Road, Southaven Police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the Horn Lake/Interstate 55 area, Southaven Police said.

A suspect in a white Nissan car had words with the victim, and “a couple of shots” were fired. The suspect drove away and has not been located.

The victim’s finger was injured. Southaven Police are investigating.