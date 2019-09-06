× The children of Stephon Clark, who was fatally shot by Sacramento police, will get $2.4 million from city

SACRAMENTO, Ca. — The city of Sacramento has agreed to pay $2.4 million to the two sons of Stephon Clark, the unarmed man who was fatally shot last year by police, federal court documents filed in California show.

Most of the money will be placed into a trust for Clark’s boys, now 5 and 2 years old, who will be able to access it tax-free over three years starting when each turns 22, according to the records, filed Wednesday. About a quarter of the money will go to attorneys, including the firm of high-profile civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump.

Clark’s killing became a symbol of strained relations between police and residents in California’s state capital, as well as overall racial tensions there. Similar cases have unfolded across the country, raising questions about the use of force by police, especially against black people.

Clark was shot seven times on March 18, 2018, in his grandparents’ backyard. The two Sacramento officers who shot him were responding to a report that a man had broken car windows and was hiding in a backyard, authorities have said.

The officers who fired at Clark believed he was pointing a gun at them, police have said. Clark was carrying a cell phone, investigators determined.

The officers were not charged with crimes, a decision that prompted protests when prosecutors announced it in March.

“They executed my son,” Clark’s mother, SeQuette Clark, said of the officers at that time. “They executed him in my mom’s backyard, and it’s not right.”

Clark’s family in January filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the officers involved in the March 2018 shooting. Relatives and the city reached a verbal settlement in June.