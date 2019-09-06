× Statewide Amber Alert issued for siblings out of Clarksville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert on Friday for a missing brother and sister out of Clarksville.

Siblings Le’Asia and Traveon Thompson were last seen at their home in Clarksville on Sept. 5, TBI said.

Le’Asia De’Nae Thompson, 10, is biracial with brown hair and brown eyes. She is listed as 4-foot-2 and 55 pounds.

Traveon Devon Thompson is 11 year old and biracial with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4-foot-5 and 75 pounds.

Anyone with information on the children is asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5537.