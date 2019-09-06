× Tennessee siblings found after statewide Amber Alert issued

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Amber Alert on Friday for a missing brother and sister out of Clarksville, and the siblings were found about an later.

Siblings Le’Asia and Traveon Thompson were last seen at their home in Clarksville on Sept. 5, TBI said.

TBI issued a statewide Amber Alert on Friday evening, but about an hour after that, TBI said the siblings had been found.

“Great news to share! Le’Asia and Traveon Thompson have been located in Wytkeville, VA with their noncustodial mother who is now in custody. They are both safe!” the post read.