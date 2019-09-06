× Sarah Huckabee Sanders memoir coming in 2020

NEW YORK — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a book deal.

St. Martin’s Press announced Thursday that her memoir, currently untitled, will come out in fall 2020. Sanders will write about her time in the Trump administration, “including the most dramatic and challenging moments,” and describe balancing an “all-consuming job” with raising a family.

“From Arkansas to the White House and back, I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics, and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” Sanders, who is married and has three young children, said in a statement.

The book will likely add to speculation that Sanders is planning to run in Arkansas, which votes for a new governor in 2022. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as the state’s governor from 1996-2007.