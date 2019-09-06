Nonprofit for blind, visually impaired searching for solution amid financial troubles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South nonprofit that helps the blind and visually impaired is facing some financial troubles.

The Clovernook Center provides life-changing services at no cost to hundreds of people every year.

WERG visited the Clovernook Center in 2012 to see their life-changing work, empowering people who are blind or have a hard time seeing to be self sufficient, helping them find a job and teaching them braille.

The nonprofit's president and CEO said they're still doing the work, but they've hit a road block.

Clovernook is based out of Cincinnati. Earlier this year, due to budget constraints, they were almost forced to close the Memphis location, but another organization said they would take over.

Over the last few months Clovernook, thought the deal was done, but in the last 48 hours, the deal fell through.

"With that not happening now, we're kinda turning to the, 'Well, how do we do some fundraising or fund development to help bridge the gap?'" CEO Chris Faust said.

Faust said the contracts the nonprofit has out of Memphis don't cover all their expenses, leaving them with a shortfall of about $50,000 per year. But the organization does not want to stop helping people.

Jackie Dole, who works in the same building as Clovernook, called their services a must.

Clovernook's mission now is to increase fundraising efforts in the Memphis area and hopefully partner with local and state organizations.

"We have received so many calls from individuals that receive services from us today, it really reinforces that we are providing services that impact individuals' lives, and we need to keep providing those services," Faust said.

If you would like to help, you can visit their website and go to the donations page. There is a section where you can donate to Memphis specifically.