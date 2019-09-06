× New York Fire Department to add 22 names to 9/11 Memorial Wall

NEW YORK — The names of 22 firefighters who died of illnesses after the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center will be added to the Memorial Wall on Friday.

Unveiled in June 2006, the FDNY Memorial Wall honors the 343 firefighters that died serving their community that day. Since then more than 200 additional members of the department have died after becoming sick, including the 22 that are set to be honored on Friday.

“This solemn wall is a poignant and permanent reminder of the sacrifice of all that responded on September 11th and toiled for weeks and months at the World Trade Center searching for the innocent lives taken that day,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “Because of their dedication and bravery, each year the already staggering loss suffered by the FDNY continues to grow as illnesses claimed the lives of those who so bravely served our city.”

The fire department said the following firefighters will be added to the memorial:

Firefighter Anthony Alese Engine, Company 9

Doctor Michael G. Guttenberg, Bureau of Health Services

Captain Victor C. Valva, Engine Company 167

Firefighter Brent G. Crobak, Engine Company 251

Firefighter Charles Williams, Ladder Company 111

Battalion Chief Robert P. Miuccio, battalion 22

Firefighter Michael T. McDonald, Ladder Company 128

Firefighter Jimmy Martinez, Engine Company 157

Firefighter Dennis G. Heaney, Ladder Company 157

Firefighter John R. Elges, Ladder Company 134

EMT Felipe A. Torre, Bureau of Training

Paramedic Martha Stewart, EMS Station 8

EMT Joseph A. Rodriguez, EMS Station 58

Firefighter Daniel C. Bove, Engine Company 251

Captain John S. Moschella, Engine Company 26

Firefighter Richard H. Meehan, Battalion 06

Lieutenant Timothy P. O’Neill, Ladder Company 5

Firefighter Kevin E. Lennon, Ladder Company 175

Lieutenant John T. Moran, Ladder Company 41

Firefighter Lloyd W. Stuart, Engine Company 3

Firefighter Kevin J. Nolan, Engine Company 79

Firefighter Richard N. Driscoll, Engine Company 91