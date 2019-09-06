MUS/CBHS rivalry highlights week three of the High school football season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Week three of the high school football season giving us one of this city's best rivalries, just a lot sooner than we're use to.

MUS and Christian Brothers usually meet at the end of the regular season. This year, this battle of unbeatens comes in the region opener for both teams. The Owls Gavin McKay hauls in two touchdowns including a pretty one-handed grab as MUS beats CBHS 37-24.

Central wins for the first time in 2019, handing Collierville its first loss 35-28.

Houston's Lincoln Pare runs for 115 yards and two touchdowns in a short night's work. Houston over Bolton 45-0. Next up for the Mustangs is an unbeaten ECS team. The Eagles get three TD's from Carson Gagnon in a 37-0 win over Harding.

Kirby improves to 3-0 thanks to four first half touchdowns from Charles Thomas in a 35-0 victory over Brighton.

And Whitehaven takes down the top team in Arkansas, shutting out North Little Rock 23-0. That Haven defense, which hasn't given up a point all season, exacts a little revenge as last year, North Little Rock scored 46 points in a win.