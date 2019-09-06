Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 4 just released

Man shot at Parkway Village apartments, suspect on the run

Posted 9:52 pm, September 6, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in Parkway Village on Friday, and the suspect is still on the run, Memphis Police said.

Police responded to the scene at the Fox Hollow Apartments in the 4800 block of Chesterwood around 9 p.m. They found one man who had been shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not give any suspect information. This is still an active scene.

WREG will update this story if we learn more.

Google Map for coordinates 35.050284 by -89.901427.

